Lowry hits out at officials at PGA Championship

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has hit out at officials at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after his playing group were told to hurry up during their opening round.

Lowry expressed to RTE Sport after his round that he was annoyed at the official intervention. "The disappointing thing was we got put on the clock when we were a hole ahead of the group behind us and that’s when my round started to go," he said.

Getting 'put on the clock' involves officials approaching a playing group who are playing slowly in order to keep up the rate of play with groups behind them. Lowry claimed this was not an issue and pointed out that "guys in the group were hitting bogeys, doubles." "Give us a break," he added.

On the course, Lowry made a good start, making birdie on the first hole, but a bogey on the second set him back as he stuttered through his front 9.

He bogeyed the fourth, fifth and ninth as he made the turn in three over par. He briefly fell to four over after a bogey on ten, but a birdie on the next hole gave the Clara man some hope.

His final bogey came on twelve as he finally steadied down to some good golf, making birdie on 15 and holding out with a number of par putts to claim an average opening round of 74, three over par.

Lowry is now seven shots off the lead held jointly by Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and America's Kevin Kisner.

He tees off on his second round at 5.35pm (Irish time) today, Friday, August 11.