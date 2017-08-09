Lowry receives tee time for PGA Championship

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has been handed a morning tee-time for the first round of the PGA Championship, which commences on Thursday, August 10, at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Clara man will tee off at 7.25am in Charlotte, which is 12.25pm Irish time on Thursday. He will be hoping to bounce back after a couple of disappointing tournaments in recent months.

He missed the cut at the British Open, and the Canadian Open just a week later, before missing out on taking part in last week's Bridgestone Invitational, a tournament he won in 2015.

Lowry will be aiming to rediscover his form at Quail Hollow. He has played some good golf in 2017, and has consistently said that his game is in good shape this term.

He finished joint-46th at the US Open, and a week earlier at the beginning of June, finished joint-15th at the Memorial Tournament, both respectable performances.

He will play alongside Australian Stuart Deane and Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal for the first two rounds at the last major of the year this week. He missed the cut in this tournament last year having shot rounds of 72 and 73 for a five over par total.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.