90% of readers think Tommy Byrne should resign as Offaly County Board chairman

In an Offaly Express poll, which received over 1,200 responses, it has been revealed that 88% of people think Tommy Byrne should resign as the chairman of Offaly County board.

Offaly County Board has been shrouded in controversy in recent months as the Hurling Implementation Committee, chaired by former county star Liam Hogan, resigned, citing communication breakdown with the county board as their reason.

In the weeks since, the county board has been heavily criticised, and just last week, in an interview with Will O'Callaghan on Midlands 103, Liam Hogan labelled county board chairman Tommy Byrne an "absolute disaster." He called on Byrne to resign as chairman.

Just 12% of respondents to our poll felt that Tommy Byrne should not resign his position.

In a statement, Offaly GAA responded to criticism and set up a steering committee, offering an olive branch to the resigned Implementation Committee.

Tommy Byrne joined Offaly County Committee in 2002 as Assistant Secretary and twelve months later was elected as Chairperson in succession to Brendan Ward.

The Gracefield man held that position for two years. He took a break from County Administration for the next three years, before returning as Assistant Secretary in 2008, a position he held until his election as Secretary in 2013. He was elected Chairperson for the second time at Convention 2016.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.