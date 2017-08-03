Referee 'outraged' after coach's comment to a player at U10 Blitz in Offaly

A referee has said he was 'outraged' when taking charge of an U10 match at a GAA Blitz in Offaly last week. Ronan McGuire took to Twitter to reveal his disgust at a remark made by a coach to a player during the match.

Outraged reffing u10 blitz this eve.. young lad hits wide using his weaker foot, to which his manager responded "Only use your strong foot" — Ronan Mcguire (@RonanMc15) July 31, 2017

He described hearing the coach tell the player only to use his strong foot after the child kicked a poor shot with his weaker foot. The referee pondered if this is what's wrong with underage coaching - when managers take a win at all costs mentality.

It is a common training technique to have players at all levels use their weaker foot in order to strengthen it, and therefore improve their overall game.

What do you think of this?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.