Midnight 7s rugby returns to Tullamore

The ever popular and highly anticipated Midland Midnight 7s returns for its 5th installment at Tullamore RFC on Saturday, July 29.

It is Irelands first and only Midnight 7s, a concept that sees rugby played late into the night under floodlights and creates a unique party atmosphere that is much loved by spectators and competitors alike. Most teams camp on the club grounds, adding to the festival vibe.

Now Ireland’s biggest one-day rugby 7s festival, it is 2nd in size only to the long established Kinsale 7s and this year sees 35 adult teams play across 4 competitions, with teams from all over Ireland, the UK and even a team from Belgium competing in the Men's Open, Social and Women's Open and Social Cups.

The event boasts much more than midnight rugby as a host of extras will keep people entertained.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day with the Midlands 103 roadcaster broadcasting live from the club grounds, “Scrum Wars” with the Scrumdoctor himself, former professional player Peter Bracken, cocktail bar, dizzy dropgoal challenge and best dressed lady award. And if you get hungry, don’t worry, they've a pig on a spit, Supermacs and pizza tent to keep everyone satisfied.

Traditional and folk group Na Readoiri play live from 7.30pm, with Joe Wynne taking over from 9pm and DJ Keith Tuohey till late.

It all promises to be another unmissable day and night. Entry is free before 6pm and €10 thereafter with wristbands issued on the gate.

For more, track down Tullamore Rugby Club on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.