Davy Fitzgerald has a major go at Michael Duignan

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has hit back after Offaly legend Michael Duignan criticised the tactics used by Waterford and Wexford in Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final.

Wexford lost out to Derek McGrath's Waterford side by four points at the newly revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh but Duignan took issue with the defensive approach of both managers.

He tweeted:

Sweepers should be outlawed! Not the game I love. Coach players to tackle & to use their heads instead of using extra backs to compensate! — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) July 23, 2017

Duignan's comments were echoed by Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin who also tweeted as he watched the second of the weekend's quarter-final clashes.

Who is marking who in this game ? One would hate to be playing in the full forward line - or be a forward full stop #WatvWex — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 23, 2017

Speaking after the game, Davy responded having heard about the criticism levelled at the contest. He said: “I think Michael Duignan and Henry have had a go. Let me say this straight out, Michael Duignan and Henry have never managed a team at a high level. The people need to wake up, so they do."

“It’s great for the likes of Michael Duignan, he should have had an opinion on something recently and he didn’t have it and he should have stood up. It’s time now Michael Duignan stopped this messing," the former Clare goalkeeper continued.

He went to say that he thinks RTÉ should "go and have a look at themselves and get analysts who have been on the sideline and who know what the story is about and that’s how I feel strongly about it."

“I’d like to see their track records when it comes to it, when it comes to the managing because it’s a lot different than playing I can promise you that," he quipped.

As comments rolled in on Twitter in reply to Duignan's digs at the Waterford/Wexford clash, the former Offaly great hit back. He said: "It's [sweepers] only part of the game because coaches are copying each other. No team has won an All Ireland playing a sweeper and hopefully never will."