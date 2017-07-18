WINNER! You have crowned Offaly's Best Sporting Groundsmen...

After a week of voting, thousands of you have contributed to our poll to find Offaly's Best Sporting Groundsman.

Following our recent Sports Star vote, we wanted to recognise the people behind the scenes at sporting clubs across the county. You selected finalists from GAA, soccer and golf clubs and now we have a winner.

Racking up almost a quarter (24%) of the votes cast in our Top 10 decider, Eddie Mooney and George Maloney from Derry Rovers AFC in Edenderry are officially Offaly's Best Sporting Groundsmen.

Grounds staff are so often forgotten about when the contest begins and the spotlight falls on the stars of the game, but it is the commitment of people like Eddie and George that allows us enjoy the sports we love.

George and Eddie spend countless hours on the pitch at Brian's Park in Edenderry, as well as on their new running track at the club. They host community events and fundraisers and yet they always have the pitch in top condition come match day.

Jim Kelly finished in second place on 15% for his work at O'Connor Park, while Seanie Buckley was third for Clara Town FC. Rounding out the Top 5 were Pat Cullen from Edenderry GAA in fourth, and the ground staff of Ballyfore GAA in fifth

George and Eddie will now receive a framed certificate from the Offaly Express in the coming weeks stating that they are indeed 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundsmen.'

