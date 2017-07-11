Eden Tri Club taking on Ironman for Cystic Fibrosis

Next Sunday morning, July 16, at 6am, seven Eden Tri Club members will take on their first, and maybe only full Iron distance triathlon. The group from Edenderry, who have been training for months, aim to tackle three Ironman events throughout 2017.

Enda Bagnall, Michael Collins, Jolene Craig, Damien Mc Conaghy, Tony O Keeffe, Ed Byrne and Paddy Mangan are travelling to Bolton in England for the first of the three Ironman events this year. On Sunday the seven triathletes will swim 3.8km, bike 180km and then, somehow, run a full marathon to finish off.

The second event is Ironman 70.3 in Dublin on August 20 and will see Priscilla Crombie, Paul Judge and Adrian Murphy taking part in the event. This event consists of a 1.9k swim, 90k bike and 21.1k run.

Finally on September 30, Val Murray, JP Daly and Darragh Manning are travelling to Barcelona to take on a full Iron distance race.

In total 13 Eden Tri Club members are taking on the various Ironman Challenges so they have decided that their pain should help someone.

"We are trying to raise a few bob for a charity close to our hearts - Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. If you have a spare couple of Euro we would greatly appreciate your support," the club stated.

You can donate online at www.gofundme.com/cystic-fibrosis-eden-tri.

They also have an event page on Facebook where they will be giving live updates of the races on the day. Donations can also be given to any Eden Tri Club member.

If you would like any further information please contact Michael on 086 3738929 or you can find Eden Tri Club on Facebook and Twitter or email edenderrytriclub@gmail.com.

