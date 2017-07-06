REVEALED: This is who the Offaly Express readers want as the next Offaly football boss

Yesterday, after learning the news of Pat Flanagan's departure as Offaly Senior Football manager, we ran a poll to find out who the Offaly Express readers would choose as his replacement.

Over 1,000 votes were cast and with 21% of the vote, former Rhode and Offaly great Paschal Kelleghan came out on top ahead of James Stewart on 15%.

Perhaps unexpectedly, former Mayo manager James Horan was third on the list with 13% while Peter Brady, who was so successful as a player and later a manager with Edenderry, was next on 12%.

Stephen Darby rounded out the Top 5 choices of the Offaly Express reading public on 11%.

Read more about the process of a new man being installed as Offaly boss below:

SEE: Offaly now set about appointing new manager

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.