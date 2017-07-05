Lowry handed early tee time for Irish Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has been handed a morning tee time for the opening round of the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which is being held at Portstewart in Northern Ireland this week.

Lowry will tee off his first round at 8.10am on Thursday alongside Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Belgium's Thomas Pieters at Hole 10 on the course.

Shane is often remembered for winning the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, and has been quoted as saying he aims to win the competition again as a professional.

He didn't have the best preparation for this tournament last week as he missed the cut at the French Open but the Clara man has said, up to that point, he felt his game was in good shape.

He also said the links course at Portstewart will suit Irish and British players over their continental and international competitors.

Elsewhere in the field, host and defending champion Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds with world number two Hideki Matsuyama and world number 11 Jon Rahm at the Co. Derry venue. They will tee off at 1.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

