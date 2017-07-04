REPORTS: Pat Flanagan sacked as Offaly football manager

It has been reported this evening that Pat Flanagan has been removed as the Offaly Senior Football manager at a meeting of the county board in Tullamore.

Following Offaly's exit from the 2017 Championship in recent weeks, Flanagan had expressed his wish to stay on for another year, but a motion to axe the current boss was passed unanimously at the meeting, it has emerged.

Flanagan had come under scrutiny this year after Offaly endured a difficult league campaign, which included a 30-point loss to Armagh and a relegation battle with Laois on the final day.

The Faithful survived and went on to draw their opening Leinster Championship clash with Westmeath in a drab contest in O'Connor Park, and went to Mullingar the following week and lost by 11 points.

Cavan was a tough draw in the qualifiers and the Ulster outfit confirmed the odds and won the game by four points.

New management will now be sought to replace Pat Flanagan as Offaly face a lengthy spell without a competitive before the 2018 Allianz Football League.