Lowry well off the pace at French Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry looks set to miss the cut at this week's French Open after falling way off the pace during the back 9 of his first round on Thursday.

The Clara man started strongly with four pars and a birdie over the first five holes, and bettered his chances once more with another birdie at the ninth.

Despite starting his back 9 at two under par and well in touch with the leaders, Lowry's round began to fall apart. After making par on ten, eleven and twelve, he double-bogeyed thirteen and bogeyed 14, leaving him over par for the first time in his round.

He hit two further bogeys before signing off on his card, which included 40 strokes for his back nine, and a final score of three over par.

At the time of reporting, Lowry has fallen further behind hitting three bogeys and a double bogey through the first 11 holes of his second round, meaning he will most likely be eliminated before the weekend, given the fact the projected cut is one over par.

Lowry will be hoping to recapture his form before next week's Irish Open at Portstewart, a tournament he won as an amateur in 2009.

