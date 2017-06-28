Offaly manager names his team for Waterford clash

Offaly hurling boss Kevin Ryan has named his team to play his native county of Waterford in Saturday’s All-Ireland Hurling Qualifier at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.

The starting 15 named shows three changes from the side that played and lost heavily to Galway in the Leinster Quarter-final.

Pat Camon replaces Enda Grogan at corner back, while Aidan Treacy comes into the side at centre-back. Sean Gardiner has been moved to play at wing-back,while Sean Ryan moves to midfield. Padraic Guinan is the player to lose out in that positional re-shuffle.

In attack James Mulrooney comes in at corner forward in place of Sean Cleary.

The team in full is:

James Dempsey - Kinnitty

Ben Conneely - St Rynaghs

Dermot Shortt - St Rynaghs

Pat Camon - St Rynaghs

Sean Gardiner - Lusmagh

Aiden Treacy - St Rynaghs

David King - Coolderry

Sean Ryan - Birr

Joe Bergin - Seir Kieran

Paddy Murphy - Ballinamere

Shane Kinsella - Kinnitty

Emmett Nolan - Birr

James Mulrooney - Seir Kieran

Shane Dooley - Tullamore

Oisin Kelly - Belmont

