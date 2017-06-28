Offaly manager names his team for Waterford clash
Offaly hurling boss Kevin Ryan has named his team to play his native county of Waterford in Saturday’s All-Ireland Hurling Qualifier at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.
The starting 15 named shows three changes from the side that played and lost heavily to Galway in the Leinster Quarter-final.
Pat Camon replaces Enda Grogan at corner back, while Aidan Treacy comes into the side at centre-back. Sean Gardiner has been moved to play at wing-back,while Sean Ryan moves to midfield. Padraic Guinan is the player to lose out in that positional re-shuffle.
In attack James Mulrooney comes in at corner forward in place of Sean Cleary.
The team in full is:
James Dempsey - Kinnitty
Ben Conneely - St Rynaghs
Dermot Shortt - St Rynaghs
Pat Camon - St Rynaghs
Sean Gardiner - Lusmagh
Aiden Treacy - St Rynaghs
David King - Coolderry
Sean Ryan - Birr
Joe Bergin - Seir Kieran
Paddy Murphy - Ballinamere
Shane Kinsella - Kinnitty
Emmett Nolan - Birr
James Mulrooney - Seir Kieran
Shane Dooley - Tullamore
Oisin Kelly - Belmont
