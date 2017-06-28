GAA confirm investigation into Offaly team's Feile fiasco

The GAA have confirmed that controversy involving an Offaly team at the recent Feile na Nóg tournament in Cavan is set to be reviewed. St. Broughan's were aggrieved following the Division 1 Shield final after they claimed a scoreboard error cost them at least a draw and extra-time at Breffni Park.

"The GAA can confirm that an objection has been lodged with the Féile CCC following last weekend’s football competitions in Cavan, Fermanagh and Monaghan," a spokesperson from the GAA told the Offaly Express.

SEE ALSO: Huge controversy at Feile as Offaly team stage protest

A St. Broughan's club member earlier informed us that they had hand delivered a complaint and objection letter to Croke Park such was their vehement displeasure at the treatment of their U14 team at the Feile.

The GAA spokesperson continued by stating that both the objection and "the scenes that followed the Shield final will be examined by the Féile CCC."

The controversy centred on the Feile's Division 1 Shield final between St. Broughan's and Gowna of Cavan. The Offaly Express reported on Sunday, June 25, that St. Broughan team officials had claimed their team scored a point, awarded by the linesman, that never registered on the scoreboard.

The team staged a sit-down protest at Breffni Park, while the St Broughan's captain and a team mentor approached the GAA President, who was in attendance, to appeal for fairness during Gowna's victory presentation.

The GAA have said there will be no further comment at this time until the CCC process has concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.