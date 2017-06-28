Offaly manager aims to avoid 'slaughtering' against Waterford

Offaly manager Kevin Ryan has said the objective in the upcooming hurling qualifier with Waterford is to "avoid a slaughtering."

Offaly face Ryan's native county on Saturday afternoon, and it's being reported this morning that avoiding a big defeat, similar to the one dished out to the Faithful by Galway, is a priority.

“We struggle to get 30 players anytime for an internal match, that's the way it is," he is reported to have said. "With Offaly being where they are, a lot of lads don't want to make the sacrifices that's needed,” said Ryan.

“There are a few counties similar to us but the likes of Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny certainly don't have that type of problem. It's long-term project for me and we're more or less on course for what we would have aimed for. Not being pessimistic about it but to avoid a slaughtering on Saturday is the objective for us more than anything else.”

The sides meet at 3pm in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

