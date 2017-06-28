Offaly manager aims to avoid 'slaughtering' against Waterford
Offaly hurling manager Kevin Ryan
Offaly manager Kevin Ryan has said the objective in the upcooming hurling qualifier with Waterford is to "avoid a slaughtering."
Offaly face Ryan's native county on Saturday afternoon, and it's being reported this morning that avoiding a big defeat, similar to the one dished out to the Faithful by Galway, is a priority.
“We struggle to get 30 players anytime for an internal match, that's the way it is," he is reported to have said. "With Offaly being where they are, a lot of lads don't want to make the sacrifices that's needed,” said Ryan.
“There are a few counties similar to us but the likes of Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny certainly don't have that type of problem. It's long-term project for me and we're more or less on course for what we would have aimed for. Not being pessimistic about it but to avoid a slaughtering on Saturday is the objective for us more than anything else.”
The sides meet at 3pm in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.
