Offaly handed tough draw in hurling qualifiers

Offaly hurling boss Kevin Ryan will welcome his home county to Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in the hurling qualifiers after they were drawn to face Waterford in this morning's draw.

Offaly lost out heavily to Galway in the Leinster semi-final, while the Deise were defeated by high-flying Cork in the Munster Hurling Championship.

The draw has been mooted as a kind draw for Waterford who will be warm favourites against Kevin Ryan's men, while our neighbours in Laois will make the trip to Parnell Park to play Dublin.

The pick of the draw produced Kilkenny against Limerick with the wounded Cats handed a home draw, while Tipperary's tie with Westmeath rounds out the Round 1 draw

