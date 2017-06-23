Edenderry prepares for 11th annual Sean Crinigan Golf Classic

The annual Sean Crinigan Memorial Golf Classic takes place next weekend with a tee off time of 10.00am until 12.00am.

The golf classic is run in memory of Edenderry man Sean Crinigan who died unexpectedly at the age of 46 in 2006

Sean was a supervisor in Rational Windows in Edenderry when he passed away, and had been instrumental in setting up the Rational Windows Golf Society.

After Sean's death, the Rational Windows Golf Classic was named in his honour, and next Saturday, July 1, marks the 11th staging of the event in his name.



The classic is well attended each year and has become one of the highlights in Highfield Golf Club's calender. His family and friends attend each year, including two of his sisters and brother who have previously travelled from America for the tournament.

Sean would take great pride in the fact that the classic is held in Highfield as it sits close to his former home in Kishavanna, as the course sits on Offaly's border with Kildare, and Sean was passionate about Kildare GAA.

Sean lived in Kishavanna Edenderry at the time of his death.

Following the golf on July 1, there will be a presentation of prizes and a few drinks in the clubhouse. The family and friends who worked with Sean in Rational Windows past and present invite you to attend this day held in his memory for a great day’s golf, one of Sean’s favourite pastimes.

The family and friends would also like to thank Highfield Golf Club and the sponsors for their generous support in hosting this event.

For more details contact Gabriel Conlan 087-8373427.