Offaly's Grehan bows out of British Amateur Championship

It was disappointment for Tullamore golfer Stuart Grehan at the British Amateur Championship at Royal St Georges this afternoon as he lost out to Scotland's Ryan Lumsden.

Vying for a place in the last 16 of the tournament, the Offaly man went toe to toe with his opponent in the matchplay setting, and the lead flip-flopped throughout the morning. Grehan was behind early but was one up soon after the turn.

A brief suspension of play due to thunder and lightning may have dampened Grehan's charge for victory as he fell behind again. He battled back again but when the 18 holes were complete, he was still one hole behind his plucky opponent.

Having qualified for the last 64 in the competition with two great rounds earlier this week, and winning his first matchplay encounter on Wednesday, Grehan will be disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to book a place in the British and US Open.

Fellow Irishman Caolan Rafferty also lost out after an epic encounter with Argentinian Alejandro Tosti.

