Offaly golfer into final 32 at British Amateur Open

Tullamore golfer Stuart Grehan is one step closer to earning a place with the professionals in the British and US Open tournaments having sailed through to the last 32 at the British Amateur Championship.

Grehan was in action in the round of 64 matchplay stage of the tournament at Royal St George's on Wednesday, June 21, and he overcame his Dutch opponent, Peter Melching, 4&2.

Grehan fell behind in the early holes of the match, but by the third hole, he had turned it around and was one up for most of the round. He pulled away in the end and was three up with 15 holes played.

The Tullamore man won the 16th hole to book his place in the last 32, alongside fellow Irish player, Caolan Rafferty from Louth, while Paul McBride also looks on course to join them.

Grehan entered the 122nd British Amateur Championship as the winner of this year’s R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament, and made it to the last 64 having finished the two qualifying rounds at two under par with stellar rounds of 69 and 71 respectively, earning him a share of 37th place.

Grehan will now take on another opponent in a matchplay set-up on Thursday, as he bids to win the tournament that would earn him a place at the British Open and US Open, giving him a chance to play against the likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

