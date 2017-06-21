FAI seeking applications for position of Development Officer in Offaly

The FAI have started their search for a Development Officer for Offaly with the position posted on the Association's website.

The search begins after the announcement by Offaly County Council that it is will co-fund a Football Development Officer along with the FAI, an initiative announced at Aras an Chontae on Monday. READ MORE HERE

Among the responsibilities for the position are ensuring delivery of integrated football and sports development programmes throughout the community, developing partnership and co-ordination between the relevant local statutory and voluntary bodies in particular Offaly County Council and maximising their involvement in the development of football in the county and The promotion of Social Inclusion through Football.



The succesful candidate will have an understanding of the role of Offaly County Council within the community paying particular attention to increasing levels of participation, social inclusion and integration through the medium of sport, an understanding of the FAI Player Development Plan and an understanding of the FAI Strategic Plan 2016 – 2020.

A proven track record in sports development with the ability to think and plan strategically will also be key.

In terms of experience, 3-5 year’s professional experience of working in a similar position, preferably in a sports environment is required as well as experience in developing partnership and co-ordination between the relevant local statutory and voluntary bodies.

A Third Level Degree preferred in Sports Management or equivalentis desirable while a minimum coaching qualification of UEFA ‘B’ Licence is essential as is a full clean driving license.



Applicants are invited to apply not later than 5pm on Monday, July 3.

For more details on the position including specific responsibilities and more requirements for the position click here to go to the careers section of the FAI website