Offaly Camogie Notes (June 20)

Leinster Junior camogie final: Wicklow: 2-2(8) Offaly: 0-10 (10), John West Feile na nGael Camogie Div 2 Cup final: Dicksboro 1-5 0-5 Kilcormac-Killoughey. John West Feile na nGael Camogie Div 4 Shield Quarter Final: Duffry Rovers/Feannaire na Dubh Tíre 4-3 1-3 Lusmagh Drumcullen

U14 championship semi-finals: Shinrone vs St.Sinchill's at 4pm on Saturday, June 24; Lusmagh/Drumcullen V Naomh Bríd Saturday, June 24 at 5.30pm in Rath.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Wexford V Offaly - Innovate Wexford Park - 2.30pm.

Congratulations to the Offaly Camogie U14 fundraiser draw Amelia Feild on winning the prize, kindly sponsored by Expert Tullamore.

Well done to all those who have completed their Leaving and Junior certificates.

Commiserations to Kilcormac/Killoughey and Lusmagh/Drumcullen on their recent feile campaigns. Offaly are very proud to have two great teams represent the faithful at national level. Kilcormac/Killoughey were pipped at the final post of the Division 2 competition by Kilkenny natives Dicksboro last Sunday evening. The game was played in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny where a goal separated the teams after a fantastic game of camogie. Lusmagh/Drumcullen were unlucky in their games to not register a win but ran a number of teams to the narrowest of margins in their Division 4 games.

