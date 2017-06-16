One change for Offaly as team is named to face Westmeath

Manager Pat Flanagan has named his Offaly team to play Westmeath in Saturday’s Leinster quarter-final replay at TEG Cusack Park shows one change from the side that started last Sunday's drawn game.

Eoin Carroll has not recovered from an injury picked up in last week's robust tussle in Tullamore, and is replaced at midfield by Rhode’s Conor McNamee.

Rhode and Edenderry combine for the full back line with Brian Darby and Eoin Rigney lining up alongside captain Sean Pender, while Niall Darby resumes in the half back line with Bracknagh's Peter Cunningham and the hugely impressive Cian Donohoe from the St. Brigid's club.

SEE ALSO: Offaly man selected on GAA's team of the week

It's a young midfield pairing of David Hanlon and Conor McNamee, while the forward line remains unchanged, with the recently returning Niall McNamee once again named at corner forward.

The likes of Sean Doyle and Bernard Allen have once again missed out as Pat Flanagan keeps faith with largely the same team that held on for a draw last week, barring the injured Eoin Carroll who was an enforced change.

SEE ALSO: PREVIEW: Offaly can't afford to attack Westmeath in Mullingar

The game throws in at Cusack Park, Mullingar at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, June 17.

The team in full is:

Alan Mulhall - Walsh Island

Brian Darby - Rhode

Eoin Rigney - Rhode

Sean Pender Capt - Edenderry

Niall Darby - Rhode

Peter Cunningham - Bracknagh

Cian Donohue - St Brigid’s

Conor McNamee - Rhode

David Hanlon - Edenderry

Ruairi Allen - Gracefield

Graham Guilfoyle - Clara

Michael Brazil - Tullamore

Johnny Moloney - Tullamore

Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks

Niall McNamee - Rhode