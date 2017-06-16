Thousands expected in Tullamore as Sky arrive for Kildare/Meath clash

The Sky Sports cameras are setting up in Bord na Móna O'Connor Park ahead of the meeting of Kildare and Meath in the Leisnter Senior Football semi-final on Satuday evening, June 17.

The Gardaí have issued a series of warnings to residents and match goers as a full house of 17,000 is expected to converge on the Offaly town for the game.

The authorities have warned that this is an all ticket match and tickets should be purchased from approved outlets like GAA.ie, Supervalu and Centra in advance of arriving in Tullamore on Saturday.

Turnstiles will be open at both ends of the ground for access to the Stand and Terrace, and Gardaí say each patron coming to the event must have a valid ticket for entry as this will be rigidly enforced by the GAA.

Those attending are urged to arrive early and obey the directions of Gardai and stewards in and around the grounds.



A traffic management plan is in place to accommodate traffic and patrons and a road closure adjacent to the stadium will be in place before and after the game. There will be traffic and parking restrictions in place, with particular restrictions on Arden Road in front of the pitch.

Off street parking is available in Tullamore Tennis Club on the Dublin side of Arden Road and in the Sacred Heart School on the Daingean Road.



Gardai will be on duty at specific points and mobile/foot patrol to ensure that no parking breaches occur, e.g. parking on footpaths, blocking entrances and parking at double yellow lines.

Patrons and motorists can expect delays and are asked to be patient while post event traffic disperses.



Both An Garda Siochána and the GAA wish to thank people in advance for their co-operation at this event. The game throws in at 7pm on Saturday evening, June 17.

