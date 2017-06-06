Former Offaly hurling manager passes away

The GAA world is today mourning the death of former Offaly hurling manager, George Leahy.

Leahy, a native of Kilkenny, took charge of Offaly from Diarmuid Healy in the 1980s and led the team to the 1988 Leinster Senior Hurling title.

Georgie, as he was more popularly known, died peacefully at his home in Kilkenny following a lengthy illness. He was 78 years of age, and he admitted in an interview only months ago, that had his health been better he would still be managing a GAA team.

That was Georgie Leahy's mentality, a true GAA man who also took charge of Laois and Westmeath in his day.

Georgie was the sole selector/trainer/manager when his own club, James Stephens became the first Leinster team to win the All-Ireland club senior hurling final in 1976. Later, in 1991, he managed Glenmore to All-Ireland club victory.

He was a selector with Kilkenny All-Ireland winning teams at senior, under-21 and minor level. He also managed several other county teams, including Waterford, Wexford and Carlow.

He also brought success to a host of club sides, including Galmoy, Tullaroan, Barrow Rangers (Paulstown), Mooncoin, Conahy Shamrocks and Castletown in Laois.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Wednesday (7th June) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cois Nore and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Thursday please.

