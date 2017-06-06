Losers of Offaly/Westmeath face tough qualifier clash

The draw for the first round of the GAA qualifiers has taken place and it has thrown up a stern test for the losers of this weekend's Leinster Senior Football quarter-final between Offaly and Westmeath.

The losers of Sunday's contest will face the losers of the Ulster Championship clash between Cavan and Monaghan. Both counties were plying their trade in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League earlier this year, meaning they will pose a formidable force for Offaly who survived in Division 3, and Westmeath, who were promoted from Division 4 this term.

The resultant qualifier clash between one of the midland counties and the Ulster kingpins will take place on the weekend of June 24.

Ties from 1A of the draw will take place on the weekend of 17 June.

The draw in full is as follows:

1A Draw

Derry v Waterford

Louth v Longford

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim

1B Draw

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan

Armagh v Fermanagh

Limerick v Wexford

London v Carlow

Hurling Qualifier draw

Laois v Antrim/Carlow

