All you need to know ahead of Offaly's Bike Week 2017

National Bike Week, which takes place annually, returns to Offaly this summer from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, June 18. Bike Week is a fun-filled family event, as well as an event catering for cycling enthusiasts. "There is quite literally something for all ages and ability, from free bike checks, fun cycles, lunchtime city rides, school cycling races bikes festivals and much much more," organisers said.

Bike Week has something for everyone all over the country. Enjoy eight days on two wheels celebrating and promoting all that is great about cycling. In Offaly, there are a wide range of events taking place including:

Lough Boora School Cycles

(supported by Offaly Sports Partnership, Lough Boora Parklands and Lough Boora Bike Hire) Tuesday, June 13, and Thursday, June 15 – primary schools exploring Lough Boora Parklands by bicycle

Tandem cycling

(supported by National Council for the Blind in Ireland, Offaly Sports Partnership, Wolftrap and Tullamore Cycling Clubs, Lough Boora Parklands and Lough Boora Bike Hire) Wednesday, June 14 – Meet at the Lough Boora Parklands Visitor Centre. For more information, contact NCBI on 086 8371937.

Lunchtime cycle

(supported by Offaly Sports Partnership, Wolftrap Cycling Club, An Garda Síochána and Birr Civic Offices) Wednesday, June 15 – Birr lunchtime cycle. Meet at the Wilmar Road Car Park, Birr at 12.30pm. A roadworthy bicycle and helmet is essential to join the lunchtime cycle. For more information, contact 057 93 57462 or by email to sports@offalycoco.ie.

Midsomer’s night cycle

(supported by Offaly Sports Partnership, Wolftrap Cycling Club, Lough Boora Parklands and Lough Boora Bike Hire) Wednesday, June 14 (7 – 9pm) – explore Lough Boora Parklands by bicycle (bike hire available onsite). For more information, contact 057 93 57462 or by email to sports@offalycoco.ie.

Birr Bike Week

(supported by Wolftrap Cycling Club. For more information on Birr’s Bike Week activities, contact Wolftrap Cycling Club by email to wolftrapcc@gmail.com

Ferbane Bike Week

(supported by Lynx Cycling Club. For more information, contact Lynx Cycling Club on 086 8505537 or by email to lynxcyclingclub@gmail.com.

