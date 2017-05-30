Offaly name team for U21 Leinster Hurling Championship opener

The Offaly U21 team to play Wexford in the Bord Gais Energy Leinster U21 Hurling Quarter-final has been named. Offaly face Wexford in Wexford Park tomorrow night at 7.30pm, and Offaly have named three senior stars in their set-up.

All three players, Ben Conneely, Padraic Guinan and Oisín Kelly, started against Westmeath in last Saturday night's thrilling Leinster Senior Championship quarter-final, won by Offaly with an injury time surge.

Six players who started in last year's U21 Leinster final defeat to Dublin are in the team once more, with Eoghan Cahill, David O’Toole-Greene, Ben Conneely, Padraic Guinan, Oisín Kelly and Ronan Hughes back for another crack at this level.

In addition, Eoghan Parlon, Conor Freeman and Liam Langton who came on as subs in that decider all make the starting 15 tomorrow night. Ben Conneely will captain the side hoping to go one better than 12 months ago.

The team in full is:

1. Eoghan Cahill - Birr

2. Dylan Watkins - Birr

3. David O’Toole-Greene - Shamrocks

4. Paddy Delaney - Kinnitty

5. Ben Conneely - St Rynagh’s (Capt)

6. Eoghan Parlon - Coolderry

7. Conor Molloy - Coolderry

8. Cillian Kiely - Kilcormac/Killoughey

9. Padraic Guinan - Drumcullen

10. Conor Freeman - Carrig & Riverstown

11. Oisin Kelly - Belmont

12. Ciaran Cleary - Shinrone

13. Liam Langton - Clodiagh Gaels

14. Eoghan Callaghan - Kinnitty

15. Ronan Hughes - St Rynagh’s

Subs: William Malone, Eoin Carroll, Dan Miller, Brian Loughnane, Peter Walsh, David Buckley, Kevin Nugent, John Murray, Darren Healy.

