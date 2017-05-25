Shane Lowry right in contention at the BMW Championship

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has made a brilliant start to the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour at Wentworth today, Thursday, May 25. The Clara man was one of the earliest starters and he shot an impressive four under par round of 68, leaving himself just one shot off the lead.

Lowry missed an early opportunity for birdie but remained steady in the early part of his round, making par on each of the opening four holes. He then produced a stunning tee shot to the green on the par 3 fifth, sinking the resultant putt for his first birdie.

He followed that with another birdie on the sixth and looked to be settling into a respectable round when he made par on the seventh. Some wayward approach play from the Esker Hills man saw him make bogey at the eighth and ninth, meaning he completed the front nine at even par.

Lowry produced stunning play after the turn to hit three birdies in a row to bring himself within two of the lead. He then took control of his round and made par through to the 18th where he finished his round with a birdie.

Lowry is in joint 5th position at -4, just one shot off the lead.



