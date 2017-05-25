Rhode and Offaly legend retires from football

Former Offaly player Roy Malone has said he has "played his last game" for his "beloved Rhode GAA." Malone was part of Offaly football's last major success in 1997 when they won the Leinster title against

has hung up his boots for good. The Rhode clubman was one of the stars of the Faithful County's last major championship success - the 1997 Leinster win. He scored two brilliant goals in that victory over Meath.

SEE ALSO: THROWBACK THURSDAY: The day Roy Malone scored two stunning goals as Offaly won Leinster

Malone has been involved for Rhode since he was a young boy, and was was involved in many county title success stories, whilst also collecting underage medals with Offaly. He finished up his playing days with the club's intermediate side and broke the news of his retirement from the game on Wednesday night.

won't make the back pages but felt it worth noting all the same.I've played my last game for my beloved @RhodeGAA .some craic #thankyou #gaa — Roy Malone (@roymalone100) May 24, 2017

He thanked people for their support during his long and illustrious playing career, and also described the years spent in the green and gold as "some craic."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.