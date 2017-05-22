Offaly Camogie Notes (May 22)

Social Media

Leinster Senior camogie final: Offaly vs Kilkenny St. Brendan's Park Birr at 4pm. Leinster Junior Camogie final Offaly vs Wicklow St.Brendan's Park Birr at 12pm.

The county board is asking the public to come up with designs for a camogie specific crest that incorporates the Offaly coat of arms. The winner will be kitted out in new county Azzurri Sport leisure wear with the winning crest on it. Open to everyone of all ages. Entries must be returned to your club delegate or emailed/posted to Mairead on secretary.offaly@camogie.ie or Mairéad Haugh, Cadamstown, Birr, Co. Offaly by May 30.

Best of luck to the Offaly senior and junior squads in their Leinster finals this weekend.

New Offaly camogie jerseys and supporters wear can be purchased online on azzurri.ie.

Congratulations to Mary Teehan (Naomh Brid) and Alanna Roddy (Birr) who are selected for this year's Leinster Gael Linn Inter Provincial Championship.

