Offaly/Kilkenny clash moved to Birr

Offaly U17 Leinster Special Hurling semi-final clash with rivals Kilkenny scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2017, has been moved and will now take place in St. Brendans Park, Birr at 2pm on that day.

Offaly lost an earlier game in the Championship to Dublin on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-15 at Parnell Park in March but recovered a week later to run out comprehensive 6-27 to 0-05 winners over Meath.

Kilkenny warmed up for this test last month with a comfortable 0-22 to 0-14 win over Wexford.

In the other semi-final, Dublin will be strong favourite against Wexford in Parnell Park in a game that will be played on Saturday, May 20.

