Offaly set for Westmeath clash in Leinster Hurling Championship

The Offaly hurlers will face neighbours Westmeath at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The draw followed Westmeath's victory over Meath and Laois's win over Kerry in Tralee on Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath defeated Meath by 1-18 to 0-19, despite losing Derek McNicholas to a red card in the first half. They advanced to face Offaly on May 27.

Laois were handed a tough draw as reward for their win over the Kerry as they face into a clash with Davy Fitzgerald's resurgent Wexford team on May 28.

The O’Moore men overcame Kerry by 2-21 to 3-15 with Neil Foyle and Paddy Purcell in flying form again, both hitting goals in a hard fought victory.

Meath were demoted once more to the Christy Ring cup, just a year after they secured promotion to the top tier.

The winners of Offaly and Westmeath will play Dublin or Galway in the semi-final, while Laois or Wexford will advance to face Kilkenny at the same stage.

