What is the greatest player nickname in Offaly GAA?

Nicknames are an integral part of the GAA dressing rooms around the county. How else would we distinguish the four different Seans on the team?

We are beginning the search for the greatest GAA nickname in Offaly. Leave your suggestions in the Facebook comment thread and tell us who should be crowned as having the absolute best nickname in the county.

Whether they play inter-county or Junior B, we want to hear the names. They could be a childhood nickname, a name that came out of 'that' one night out, or their attitude on the training pitch.

Over the years we have had some great nicknames in Offaly. Alan or Super McNamee from Rhode, Clara's John 'Shaper' Reynolds, and current county star, David 'Rodge' Hanlon.

Past or present, chip in with your suggestions and we will then put it over to the public to decide. Let's be honest, the more ridiculous and hilarious, the better.