Shane Lowry primed for bold bid at 'Player's Championship' in Florida

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will be hoping for a big week as he prepares to tee off in the Player's Championship, which starts on Thursday, May 11, at the famous TPC at Sawgrass course in Florida.

Lowry has been grouped with 2016 US Masters champion Danny Willett and American Bill Haas. All three will tee off at 6.08pm Irish time on Thursday as they embark on their first rounds at the tournament.

Pictured: Lowry took to social media earlier in the week to post this image as his preparations continued

Australian Jason Day collected this prize last year but the Lowry put in a fantastic display to finish in a share of 16th place. He shot three strong rounds last year, but a 78 on the Saturday let him down as he slipped back to six under par for the tournament.

He clearly enjoys this course and the fine weather in Florida is set to continue over the weekend, ensuring perfect playing conditions.

Fellow Irishmen Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are out on course at 6.52pm and 1.27pm respectively on Thursday afternoon Irish time.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.