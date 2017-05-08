Confusion leads to deferral of O'Connor Park naming rights vote

A vote scheduled to take place last Friday night to decide on the sale of the naming rights to O'Connor Park was deferred following confusion at the special meeting, Midlands 103 has reported.

There was confusion over who was eligible to partake in the vote over the controversial proposal to hand over the naming rights of O'Connor Park to an unnamed company.

Tullamore GAA called the meeting to discuss the possibility of such a move, but the vote is now expected to take place at a later date.

Offaly GAA needs the permission of Tullamore GAA before going ahead with a sale of the naming rights to the ground where Offaly's inter-county teams play their home games.

It is understood a company is already in place to take on the naming rights, pending a decision from Tullamore GAA.

Other counties have made similar moves in order to generate revenue, with Netwatch Cullen Park being one of the more recent examples.

