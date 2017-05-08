Edenderry GAA Club Notes (May 8)

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Club planning application

In April the club received a request for Further Information from Offaly Co. Co. in relation to certain aspects of our planning application. Unfortunately this introduces a delay to our programme of works but the Club will be working with our design team in the coming weeks to get the additional information together and lodged to the Council. Once we make our response a decision will be due within four weeks.

Pitches

In any event the pitches need a few more weeks of growing in before they will be playable, however they are coming along nicely. They have been fertilized and aerated in recent weeks and with temperatures set to rise next week the growth should follow.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45pm ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5,000 in Bingo prize money can be won next week at our bingo. Congratulations to Amy Murrin who won €1,000 in the flyer game.

Congratulations to Danielle Boylan who won the SNOWBALL game of €2,100 on the night also. Double book with Flyers €20, single book with flyer €10. Over 80s get free single book.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8900 the numbers drawn were 16,17,19,27, bonus 23. Congratulations Niamh Cox who matched 3 numbers and collected €200 each. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Edenderry V Durrow

Our senior footballers received a walkover from Durrow for the schedule Division one league game on Saturday evening

Edenderry V Clara

Edenderry's Junior footballers suffered a defeat to Clara last Friday on a scoreline of Edenderry 1-06 to Clara 2-12.

Féile na nÓg fundraiser

On the weekend of June 23-25, Edenderry GAA are representing Offaly at the John West Féile na nÓg festival of Gaelic football for U14 level, involving teams right across the country. To support the girls with their Féile trip we are organising a fundraising night in the Lily Garden on June 10, 2017. Tickets are €20. Music by the talented Mag Brady. Buffet food will be available on the night. There will be a raffle on the night with excellent spot prizes also. This is an Adult only event.

Cul Redz is back!

Cúl Redz is starting on May 13 in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry Enterprise Town

Edenderry GAA are hosting a Bank of Ireland sponsored Edenderry Enterprise Town showcase day on Saturday, May 27, 2017 between 11:00am to 15:00pm. This is a free event for businesses and clubs to showcase and promote themselves along with promoting the community of Edenderry. Contact Branch Manager John Delaney for further details and registration forms.

Edenderry GAA Disco

On Friday, May 12, 2017, Edenderry GAA are hosting a disco for 3rd -6th class students. Music by DJ Finchy. Time: 8pm to 10pm. Admission: €5. This is a fully supervised event, and there is a shop available on the night.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been set up by Edenderry GAA in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry club member want published, send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

