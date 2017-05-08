St. Vincent's GAA Club Notes (May 8)

Under 12

Our under 12s had another successful evening in the Go-Games series. They travelled to Rhode and fielded two teams for 11 aside matches. Twenty three St. Vincents players togged out, and there was lots of good football played and enjoyment had by all involved. The next games are against Edenderry.

Under 16

On Sunday evening the U16s recorded their second win of this year's Championship in O'Brien Park against Tullamore. After an entertaining first half, St. Vincents led by 2-6 to 0-6. St Vincents played some really good football in the second half. The defence dominated, and launched many attacks into the Tullamore half. The final score was St Vincents 4-11 Tullamore 0-7.

Team: Dan Flynn, Thomas Leavy, Eoghan Hickey, Darragh O'Brien, Jack Kenny, Paul Galvin, Steven Joyce, Joshua Donoghue, Aran Byrne, Casey Evans, Sean Courtney, Brian Todd, Brian Darcy, Ciaran Gannon, Odhran Connoly.

Subs: TJ Bermingham, Scott Milne, Aaron McCourt, Luke Monaghan, Adam Sheeran, Luke Casey, David Bolger, Killian Brennan, Edward Conway, Michael Maher, Cathal Ryan, Adrian Hickey, Barry Mangan, Morgan McDonagh.