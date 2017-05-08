A host of stars return to the Offaly senior panel

Offaly senior football boss Pat Flanagan is set to be boosted by the return of a host of stars as his side face into their Championship opener against Westmeath next month.

After being in exile for the entirety of Offaly's Division 3 league campaign following Rhode's Leinster club final loss late last year, Niall McNamee returned to training last week, according to the Irish Mirror.

McNamee was said to be struggling with a stomach injury earlier this year, and it was unclear for much of the league whether or not he would return for his 15th Championship campaign, having made his debut in 2003 against Laois.

Flanagan can also welcome back the services of versatile defender Paul McConway who captained the team in 2015 before seriously injuring the cruciate ligament in his knee later that year. Having now recovered from that injury blow, McConway can now be added as another defensive option.

Also returning to the set-up is Rhode man, Anton Sullivan. Sullivan is a player often stricken with injury, but looked in the form of his life last year when Rhode won the county championship and went all the way to the Leinster club final.

Sullivan missed that game as his tour of duty with the Irish Army in the Lebanon had already begun, but that tour is now coming to an end, clearing the way for the dynamic forward to rejoin the panel. Gracefield sharpshooter Ruairi Allen also makes his return to the panel.

Offaly open their Leinster Championship campaign against rivals and neighbours Westmeath in Tullamore on June 11.

