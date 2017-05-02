Rhode GAA Club Notes (May 2)

Rhode GAA LIP SYNC Battle 2017

On Sunday Night, we held our club fundraiser in the Tullamore Court Hotel in front of a crowd of 700. It will definitely be a night to remember for all who witnessed and took part. A massive thanks to all for making a great night. There will be a full report next week along with thanks to sponsors and auction buyers. It will be well worth a read. Massive congratulations to our winners, 20 Benson.

U16 Division 2 League Final

Rhode's U16 team were beaten by Na Fianna in St. Brigid's GAA grounds on Monday evening last on a scoreline of 1-02 3-13.

Team: Tadhg Galvin, Jordan Kilmurray, Aaron McDermott, Harry Jones, Sam Denehan, Luke Spollen, Reese Cleere, Evan Rigney, Aaron McBride, Sean Briody, Barry Coffey, Aaron Kellaghan, Shane Dunne, Gavin Young, Cillian Murphy.

Subs used: Jack Kerrigan, Patrick Scully, Joe McBride, Liam Curley.

Fixtures

U12 Go Games

Thursday, May 4

Rhode V St.Vincent's

Venue : Rhode 6:30pm

Monday, May 8

U16 A Championship Rd 2

Rhode V Clara

Venue Rhode 7:30pm

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 24th of April for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 18, 19. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €70 each

Margret Murphy

Roger Scally

Dyna Sheerin

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.