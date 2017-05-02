Edenderry GAA Club Notes (May 2)

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Club planning application

In April the club received a request for Further Information from Offaly Co. Co. in relation to certain aspects of our planning application. Unfortunately this introduces a delay to our programme of works but the Club will be working with our design team in the coming weeks to get the additional information together and lodged to the Council. Once we make our response a decision will be due within four weeks. Log onto the Offaly Co. Co. Planning website to inspect the request: Offaly C. Co. Planning Search and search Ref. No. 17/62 & 17/63. In any event the pitches need a few more weeks of growing in before they will be playable, however they are coming along nicely. They have been fertilised and aerated in recent weeks and with temperatures set to rise next week the growth should follow.

Intel Matching Grant Scheme

Edenderry GAA were yet again the beneficiaries of the Intel Matching Grant Scheme, whereby the Intel Organisation contribute money to our clubs & societies based on the voluntary hours their employees give to their chosen club. We are delighted to announce that we received €4,270 this year based on the volunteer hours of Andrew Usher, Barry Maher, Alan Doyle, Tara Pender & Cathal Reilly. This money will be split between the GAA & the Ladies Club to benefit both organisations. Many thanks to the participants as this sum is of huge benefit to the running of our club on an annual basis. A special word of thanks to Andrew Usher who was instrumental in setting up Edenderry GAA as a beneficiary and is the main driver behind the scheme for the club.

Upcoming Fixtures

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship

Date: Friday, May 5

Edenderry v Clara

Venue: Clara

Time: 7:30pm

Bridge House hotel U16A Football championship

Date: Monday, May 8

Edenderry v Na Fianna

Venue: Edenderry

Time: 07:30pm

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Date: Saturday, May 6

Edenderry v Durrow

Venue: Edenderry

Time: 06:30pm

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5,000 in Bingo prize money can be won next week at our bingo. Congratulations to Liz McNamara who won €1,000 in the flyer game, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €2,100. Double book with flyers €20, single book with flyer €10. Over 80s get free single book.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8,800 the numbers drawn were 3,8,21,23, bonus 15. Congratulations to Kathleen Coyne, B Palmer and John Mangan who matched 3 numbers and collected €70 each. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry GAA in conjunction with PRO role within the club. If you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc, as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children 5&6 years old (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, videos and photos.

