St. Cillian's crowned Division 2 Leinster League champions

St. Cillians 3-06

Danesfort 0-05

Three goals proved the difference in the Division 2 Leinster League Camogie final as St. Cillians dominated to claim their first silverware of the year.

Playing in Rathleague GAA, Portlaoise, last Saturday, April 29, the side in blue and white showed no fear for their opposition from Danesfort in Kilkenny.

The Offaly side pulled off an excellent team performance in very blustery conditions. From the moment the ball was thrown in, St. Cillians dominated the 'Cats' in every sector of the game.

St. Cillians were first out of the blocks hitting 1-2 in the first ten minutes, but using her goal-getting instinct shortly afterwards, Aideen Freeman found the net to the dismay of the Danesfort keeper.

The Offaly outfit continued their scoring trend, smashing home another 1-1 in the remainder of the first half, this time Rachel Brennan finding the net with a crucial score.

Danesfort did manage to pop over 0-5 but St. Cillians continued to keep the Danesfort defence extremely busy, being a constant threat and working hard to keep the ball inside the Danesfort ’65. At the half time break St. Cillians led 2-3 to 0-5.

In the second half, Danesfort tightened up their defence and tactics in a bid to stop St. Cillians continuing their fine form. St. Cillians' defence was rarely tested in this game and that was testament to the pressure the St. Cillians ladies applied in the opposition half.

Danesfort's defence couldn't stop the onslaught of St. Cillians scores, and in their efforts to stop the Faithful side, Danesfort failed to score in the second half.

In the closing stages of a very good game, Rachel Brennan found the net once more to send the Division 2 Leinster League cup back to St. Cillians, the first time in a number of years that an Offaly team has won the title.

Congratulations also to Ciara Brennan on being awarded Player of the Match by the Leinster Camoige Chairperson, Pat Martin. The St. Cillians team included Ellen Cashen, Lisa Hoctor, Megan King, Orlaith Plunkett, Siofra Ryan, Ciara Brennan, Clodagh Mccormack, Cailin Fitzgerald, Siobhan Kileen, Niamh Kileen, Orla Carey, Elizabeth Harding, Aideen Freeman, Dara Hanamy and Rachel Brennan.

Subs: Aoife Plunkett, Aoife Hogan, Aoife Hoctor, Sinead Bergin, Sarah Pingree, Ciara Hoctor and Emma Harding.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.