St. Manchan's Ladies GAA club to host annual Fun Run

St. Manchan's Ladies Football are hosting their annual 5k/10k Fun Run this weekend. Sponsored by the Cat & Bagpipes, the run will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, at Tubber GAA grounds.

Registration will take place on the day at the GAA grounds from 12 noon, while the event kicks off at 3pm. The challenge is suitable to all levels, with a 10k for more seasoned runners and walkers, and a 5k for the more casual participant.

Adults can register for just €10, while a family is set at €20. Under-18s can take part for as little as €5 and Under-12s can go free if they want to take part.

For more information of to get in contact with organisers, you can simply click here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.