All Star line up for Gala 'Faithful Fields' Fundraiser in New York

An All Star line up will be on hand for a Gala Banquet Fundraiser in New York for 'Faithful Fields', Offaly GAA's new training facility in Kilcormac.

Special Guests confirmed are All Ireland winners Matt Connor, Martin Furlong and Gerry Carroll with a Q&A hosted by Michael Duignan.

The event will take place in the Manhattan Club on Seventh Avenue and is being organised by Friends of Offaly GAA New York.

The event includes a Cocktail Reception followed by four course dinner and includes a four hour premium bar. Tickets are $200 per person