Offaly Camogie Notes (April 24)

Fixtures

For upto date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Instagram: Offalycamogie or check out our website www.offalycamogie.ie.

Offaly Camogie Crest

The county board is asking the public to come up with designs for a camogie specific crest that incorporates the Offaly coat of arms. The winner will be kitted out in new county Azzurri Sport leisure wear with the winning crest on it. Entries to be given to the club committees.

Results

Senior League: Shinrone 4-11 Tullamore 2-8, St.Cillian's 4-17 St.Sinchill's 3-4.

Feile Skill Winners

Congratulations to all our participants that took part in our Feile skills competition last weekend. Winners were Ava Maloney from Shinrone, second place Caoimhe Kinsella Birr and wall ball winner Sinead Hanamy (St.Rynaghs ).

