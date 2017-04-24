Rhode GAA club notes (April 24)

Rhode GAA LIP SYNC

We are delighted to announce Rhode GAA LIP SYNC on Sunday, April 30 in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Doors open 7pm. Tickets €20. With little less than a week to go, don't miss out on a wonderful opportunity to experience a great night of entertainment. MC on the night is the GAA funny man Eugene from Rory Stories. A night jam packed with entertainment and interval act of Shock-waves Stage school, Rhode.

The 12 acts are:

Bad Habit, Base Babes, Beer Hounds, Boy Band, Daddy Cool, Dead Ringers, EM 'N' EM & The Turn Offs, Girls Tyme, The Blow Ins, The Chicettes, The Kimbles, and Twenty Benson.

Judges on the night are Midlands Radio Sports Presenter Will O'Callaghan, Cllr. Sinead Dooley and George McMahon AKA Mondo from Fair City. Also on the night, there is an auction and we have some top class items:

2 x All Ireland Football Tickets

2 x All Ireland Hurling Tickets

2 Man Utd Tickets including travel and over night stay

A framed & signed 2016 All Ireland Hurling Champions (Tipperary) Jersey

A framed & signed Rhode Jersey

A hotel voucher for 2 (B&B)

Anyone wishing to place a bid on any item prior to the night can do so by contacting Robert Kellaghan @ 087 645 2964

Ticket Sales

Please note that Rhode GAA LIP SYNC is a ticket Only event. Tickets are selling fast so to avoid disappointment buy your tickets now. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from Shaz Hair Salon Wednesday - Saturday 046 9737555 or you can contact Sharon on 087 1343677. A Ticket Office will now be open in Rhode GAA Hall (near Rhode school) on the following nights:

Tuesday, April 25 - 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Wednesday, April 26 - 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Thursday, April 27 8-30 pm to 9:30 pm

You can also contact Joe Malone 086-055 3879, Trish McManus 087-643 9380 or Robert Kellaghan 087-645296

Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers gained their second win beating Cappincur by one point on a score-line of 0-13 to 1-09. Rhode were dealt a blow just minutes before throw in when Niall McNamee got injured and was replaced by Donal Hickey, and missing a further five players from last year's county final team, Rhode finished the half five points up, 0-10 to 1-2. However, Cappincur decided we were not going to get things all our own way in the second half and much like the first half, fought right to the end with the game finishing with a one-point win for Rhode 0-13 to 1-09.

Team: Ken Garry, Dylan Kavanagh, Shane Sullivan, James McPadden, Gareth McNamee, Mark Rigney, Niall Darby, Alan McNamee, Ciaran Heavey, Conor McNamee, Donal Hickey, Pauric Sullivan, Paul McPadden, Ruairi McNamee, Stephen Hannon. Subs used: Shane Lowry for Donal Hickey (black card)

Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode Intermediate were beaten on Sunday afternoon last by Erin Rovers on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-03. It was a tight game for most parts of it as Rhode showed no signs of giving in and fought hard to the final whistle. We were only two points down at half-time, but Erin Rovers took their scores whenever they got the chance and won the game well in the end.

Team: Phil O'Connell, Dan O'Brien, David Rigney, Emmet Mayon, Jack Murphy, James Coffey, Mossie Muldoon, David Hope, Niall Cole, Paul O'Rourke, Glen O'Connell, Luke Doyle, Anthony Kilmurray, Steven O'Connell, Roy Malone. Subs Used Keith Murphy for Emmet Mayon, Frank Glennon for Paul O' Rourke, Dean Morris for Luke Doyle, James Murphy for Glen O'Connell (Black Card) .

Rhode U12s

Rhode U12s travelled to Edenderry on Thursday evening with two teams. Both matches served up some wonderful scores and football on both sides.

Team 1: James Glennon, Cillian Dempsey, Liam Walsh, Aaron Byrne, Mark O'Meara, Barry Dunne, Ben Kennedy, Sean Daly, Ross Kellaghan, Ryan Quinn, Charlie Cullen, Billy Quinn.

Team 2: Joshua Kellaghan, Richie Glennon, Adam Kellaghan, Matt Heavey, Cameron Egan, Noah Swaine, Ryan Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Cian Cocoman, Nathan Glennon, Scott Hannon.

Offaly GAA Easter Camp

Well over twenty 5th and 6th class students from the national schools of the Parish took part in the Offaly GAA Easter coaching camps which took place in Fr. Dowling Park in Rhode last Thursday and Friday during their Easter break. The kids enjoyed it very much and learnt some great footballing skills from Offaly's top class coaches.

Offaly Minor Footballers

Massive congratulations to the Offaly Minor footballers on reaching the minor Leinster Quarter final with their win over Westmeath, 0-13 to 1-04 in O'Connor Park, Tullamore, Saturday afternoon last.

Fixtures

Monday May 1

U16 A Football Championship

Rhode V St.Vincent's

Venue : Ballycommon 7pm

Thursday, May 4

U12 Go Games

Rhode V St.Vincent's

Venue: Rhode 6:30 pm

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on April 18 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 2 9 21 26. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €70 each:

Terence O’Brien

Declan Kilmurray

Joe Malone

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the club's main source of income and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.