Edenderry AC Seniors Club Notes (April 24)

Edenderry AC Seniors expands its wings

After a highly successful 10 Mile Road Race, which took place on Easter Monday April 17, the members of Edenderry AC Seniors have expanded their wings to complete across multiple events over the weekend. Congratulations are due to Caroline Donnellan and Aisling O’Connor for taking second and third place respectively in the Offaly 10 Mile County Championship Race. The club connection extended to first place also with our club trainer Pauline Curley taking the overall ladies title. This is a superb result for the club and a testament to the excellent work and dedication of both the coach and athletes.

The Madrid Rock & Roll Half Marathon was the event of choice on Lynsey Byrne who mastered the challenge of the hills and the heat of the Madrid event to successful complete the distance to great fanfare. Connemara was the destination for Annie Garry and Tracey Stynes who mastered the steep hills of a half marathon; and John Stynes and Hugh Crombie who successfully completed the full Connemara marathon event. Several members also took on the Dublin Virgin Night Run which took in 10K across the streets of Dublin. Not to be outdone, Sadie Kerrigan took to the air for a parachute jump in aid of Cystic Fibrous Ireland at the Irish Parachute Club. Congratulations one and all for the fantastic efforts and in representing the club and charities across multiple events.

Training

Club training continues at 7pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is open to all to experience training in a open and encouraging environment. Come join us to take your running to the next level. Check out the Edenderry AC Seniors website at www.edenderryac.com and like our Facebook page to keep informed of our current and future activities.

Edenderry 10 Mile Road Race

Now that the dust has settled and the multiple personal bests (PB) have successfully been achieved and race medals awarded, we are proud to say that the Edenderry AC 10 Mile Road Race event was the best yet. Many thanks for the kind words via social media which can be summed up by the following message received from Nollaig McEntegart: “Ten out of ten for the 10 Miler yesterday; so well organised everything was covered; markers, marshals, timing, water stations, finish area food, massages, first aid, and food festival at the presentation in school hall, medals, shirts, photos and locals on country roads came out to cheer us all.”

Edenderry AC Seniors would like to convey our sincere thanks to the event sponsors and all who contributed in any way possible to make the event a success. You are too many to mention within this article but needless to say without your contribution the comments from Nollaig and other competitors would not have been received. Please check out the Edenderry AC Seniors website at www.edenderryac.com and like our Facebook page to view the event photographs and to keep informed of our current and future activities.

Edenderry AC Seniors an Athletics Ireland Approved Running Club

Athletics Ireland is the National Governing Body for Athletics in Ireland with the primary objective to promote and develop the sport at every level within the community. Edenderry AC Seniors is a proud and progressive Athletics Ireland registered running club that offers members a wide range of benefits including coaching by fully trained & Athletics Ireland approved coaches; club insurance; individual registration with Athletes Ireland; training in supportive and safe environment within the Derry Rovers AFC facility. We pride ourselves as been more than a running club and offer members and the greater running community the opportunity to join for less than €2 per week.

