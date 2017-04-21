The Offaly minor football team to face Westmeath has been named

The management team of Offaly's Minor footballers has kept faith with the team that defeated Wexford on Easter Monday for tomorrow's game (April 22) against Westmeath in O’Connor Park at 3pm.

Having sustained no injuries in the demolition of Wexford last week, the decision was taken to allow the same team face their near neighbours and rivals Westmeath on Saturday.

That means the likes of Cian Johnson, who won the Electric Ireland Minor Player of the Week Award yesterday for his performance against Wexford, resumes in his usual corner-forward spot. The Ferbane youngster bagged 2-6 from play in that game after running the Wexford defence ragged.

He'll be joined in the inside forward line by Erin Rovers man Nathan Poland and captain Cian Farrell from Edenderry.

The team is:

Jack McEvoy (Clonbullogue)

Jack O’Brien (Durrow)

Luke Gavin Mangan (Ballycumber)

Eoin Dunne (Edenderry)

Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh)

Edward Bennett (Clonbullogue)

Adam Owens (Clara)

Sean Ibbotston (Ferbane)

Mark Newman (Clara)

Sean Farrell (Tubber)

Conor Lynam (Erin Rovers)

Billy Fogarty (Durrow)

Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

Nathan Poland (Erin Rovers)

Cian Farrell (Capt) (Edenderry)