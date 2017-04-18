Edenderry GAA Club Notes (April 18)

Edenderry GAA Strategic Action and Vision Plan

Thank you to all the members of the community who attended our successful Launch in the clubhouse last Thursday night. President elect of the GAA John Horan was guest of honour, other speakers on the night were Vice chairman of the Leinster Council, Pat Teehan, county board chairman Tommy Byrne, Club chairman Willie Forde, Chairperson of Edenderry Ladies Niall Comerford and our programme lead Colm Cummins. We also had Minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Carol Nolan TD and Barry Cowen TD, in attendance, along with local public representatives. All details of our plan is available to download on our website www.edenderrygaa.ie also there are copies of the club plan brochure available in the clubhouse.

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

U14 Ladies win Offaly Féile Final

Edenderry ladies under 14 team were crowned Offaly Féile champions on Saturday last after an absorbing feast of wonderful football in a well presented Clara ground. The competition consisted of two groups of four teams with the winner of each group going straight to the final. Edenderry's first game was against St Manchans and a whirlwind start consisting of goals from Maria Doyle and Maeve O'Grady left them in the driving seat and despite the opposition upping their game for the second half the girls held on to win by a 6 point margin. Game two was against Ballinamere Durrow and it turned into a real battle with scores hard to come by especially with each half only lasting 15 minutes. County players Kellie Oglesby, Maria Doyle and Kiah Farrelly really stepped up to the plate in this game with all contributing to the scoreboard and after a titanic battle the game ended all square 2-2 to 1-5. The final group game against Shamrocks proved another low scoring close encounter but the girls dug deep to grind out the required victory with Maria scoring a cracking goal and Ava Robinson adding the points, final score 1-2 to 0-2. That left the girls in the final against Ferbane team Naomh Ciaran and despite playing their fourth game of the day the girls were quick off the blocks tracing into a six point lead at half time with brilliant goals from Olivia Craig and Kellie Oglesby. Maria and Ava added points early in the second half but from there on the girls visibly tired and Naomh Ciaran found their second wind scoring two marvelous goals to reduce the deficit to the narrowest of margins. However despite a wave of attacks the Edenderry girls were determined to hold on and duly did keeping the opposition scoreless for the final five minutes holding on for a one point victory on a score line of 2-5 to 2-4. The title was won by great heart, determination and a never say die attitude by each and every panel member who made all their huge party of travelling parents very proud. Our three county girls captain Maria, Kiah and Kellie were outstanding but were matched by others around them with Niamh Flynn and Saoirse Dunne manning the central defensive berths superbly all day and other younger players like Amy Lynch, Colleen Brereton, Shauna Comerford, Katie Dunne, Ava Flynn, Riona Loughrey and Holly O'Brien playing the games of their lives. A very solid Sophie Leddin was also a calming first line of defence. Captain Maria Doyle was presented with the Féile cup amidst very joyous scenes and after the customary celebratory noisy drive through Edenderry the girls were treated to a well deserved bit of food in Supermacs who treated us superbly as usual. This is Edenderry's second only Féile title with the previous one in 2010 and there are strong links between both teams with Kiah Farrelly's sisters Shauna and Nicole and Kellie Oglesby's sister Jade on the 2010 team. The girls will now go on to represent Offaly in the National Féile finals in June in Cavan/Monaghan/Fermanagh and we wish them the best of luck. Edenderry GAA club announced their wonderful future development plan earlier this week and these girls produced another memorable occasion with this historic win. Well done to them and indeed the management team of Niall Comerford, Alan Hughes, Andrew Forde, Alan Doyle and Eoin Dunne.

Panel: Sophie Leddin, Amy Lynch, Saoirse Dunne, Ava Flynn, Riona Loughery, Holly O'Brien, Serena Camara, Niamh Flynn, Shauna Comerford, Kiah Farrelly, Kellie Oglesby, Katie Dunne, Maria Doyle (capt), Colleen Brereton, Ava Robinson, Olivia Craig, Maedbh O'Grady, Zara Rowe, Melodie Lynch, Irene Hughes, Elyse Halligan, Grace Hynes, Chloe Dunne, Ella Smullen, Amy Digan. Injured players: Anna Doyle and Ciara Hanley.

Upcoming fixtures

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Sunday, April 23

Edenderry V St. Rynagh’s

Venue: Mucklagh

Time: 3:30

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship

Sunday, April 23

Edenderry V Clonmore Harps

Venue: Edenderry

Time: 6:30

U16 Div. 1 Football League Final

Monday, April 24

Edenderry v Ferbane/ Belmont

Venue: Geashill

Time: 7:30pm

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €5000 in Bingo prize money can be won nest week at our bingo. Congratulation to Margaret Farrell Edenderry who won €1000 in the flyer game, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €2000. Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Mary McCann from all your friends at Sunday night bingo.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8600 the numbers drawn were 15,25,26,28, bonus 16. Congratulations to John Corcoran and Kathleen Coyne who matched 3 number and collected €100 each. Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5&6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun-filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, videos and photos.

Easter GAA Camp

Offaly Coaching & games will be hosting a 2 day Easter Camp in Edenderry on April 18/19. The camp is aimed at 4th, 5th ,and 6th class boys and girls and costs €20. Booking is available on line through www.eventbrite.ie. For more information contact Keith McGuinness on 087 2904491.

