McNamee set for Offaly return ahead of Championship opener

Offaly talisman Niall McNamee is set to return to the Offaly senior set-up ahead of their Championship opener with Westmeath in June. The Irish Independent have reported this morning that the Rhode sharpshooter will return to Pat Flanagan's set-up in the coming weeks.

The Offaly manager had been forced to field questions about the dynamic forward, widely regarded as one of the game's finest finishers, during Offaly's tumultuous Allianz League campaign.

He was quoted as saying that McNamee was struggling with a stomach injury, but he stopped short of confirming that he would return to the squad before the home clash with Westmeath.

The 31-year-old has had a break since Rhode's run to the Leinster Club Final last December, but returned in Rhode's 2017 Championship opener against St. Rynagh's last weekend, scoring 0-8 in a comfortable win for the reigning champions.

McNamee's return will be a boost to the forward options for Pat Flanagan after an up and down league for Offaly. They struggled early and shipped a big defeat to Armagh, but rallied well to win their last two games against Sligo and Laois to maintain their Division 3 status.

