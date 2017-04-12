Shane Lowry looking to bounce back on the PGA Tour this week

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will be looking to put a disappointing performance at last week's US Masters behind him as he gears up for the RBC Heritage event in South Carolina this weekend.

Lowry started well at the Masters and was within the Top 25 after the first day, but a poor display on Friday saw the Clara man bow out before the weekend having missed the cut.

Lowry has been posting his preparations for this week on social media and he looked pretty pleased with this effort as he posted, "2nd shot to 18 here at Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage. Big week ahead."

Lowry has now slipped to 66th in the world rankings, however, having been on the cusp of the Top 50 again last year. He’ll play alongside Kevin Na and DA Points for the opening two rounds in the RBC Heritage tournament, and his group are due on the course at 12:50pm Irish time tomorrow, Thursday, April 13.

Fellow Irishman Graeme McDowell is in a group with Ernie Els and Luke Donald, while elsewhere, the field looks strong. It features Charley Hoffman, long-time leader at last week's Masters, Matt Kuchar, who shot a hole-in-one at Augusta, Martin Kaymer, Brandt Snedeker and stalwarts Jim Furyk and Davis Love III.

The Offaly Express will keep you up to date with Shane Lowry's progress throughout the weekend.

